Mary Joe Robinette

LOGANVILLE, GA - Mary Joe Robinette, age 72 of Loganville, GA passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2016. She is survived by her husband, Roger Robinette; daughters, Leslie Jayne Bunner and her husband Thomas Mason Bunner, Jr., and Aimee Leigh Robinette; grandchildren, Zachary, Joseph, and Revaya Bunner; sister, Susan Jane Jamison; and nephew, Frank Adolph Tannewitz IV. Mary Joe, affectionately known as Jamie, always looked at the bright side of life, and brought out the best in people. Her life ambition was to see all of her family happy and she did whatever she could to make it so. She was the wind beneath our wings. A Memorial Service Honoring the Life of Mary Joe will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 2PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Tom Bunner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1pm-2pm just prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations be made to American Kidney Foundation Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411