Mary Evelyn Ferguson Miller

Mrs. Miller was the daughter of the late Courtney & Clara Ball Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Miller, two sons, Franklin Daryl and Clarence (Pete) Miller, three brothers, James, C.M.(Junior), and Howard Ferguson, and one sister Nell Kyker.

Mrs. Miller is survived by five daughters, Jean Dean (Ronnie), Carolyn Helton (Donnie), Sharon Hammons (Larry), Peggy Miller (Jim), and Terry Widner (Glen), twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, November 18 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Dillow-Taylor funeral Home in Jonesborough, and other times at the homes of any of the daughters. Graveside services will be Saturday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. at New Victory Baptist Cemetery.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Gretchen Bowling and staff, Johnson City Medical Center, section 2300, and Mountain States Home Care.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make contributions to New Victory Baptist Church Cemetery in care of Starlet Cochran, c/o New Victory Baptist Church, 527 Conklin Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659 or Baptist Bible Hour, Inc., Box 17037, Cincinnati, Ohio 45217-0037. Please write “for WCYB Radio Broadcast” in memo section of check.

Condolences may be sent to the Miller family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821