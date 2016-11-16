Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Joshua Whitson; one brother, Bruce Wilcox; two sisters: Hattie McCourry and Bonnie Bowman.

Mrs. Whitson leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband of sixty years, Brooks Whitson; two sons: Brooks Handy Whitson and wife, Lesa of Knoxville, Jeffrey John Whitson and wife, Maggie of Lenoir City; one daughter, Carol Anders and husband, Ricky of Erwin; three brothers: Claude Wilcox and wife, Pat of Kingsport, Ronald Wilcox and wife, Patty of Bluffton, SC, Jim Wilcox and wife, Wanda of Unicoi; five grandchildren: Daniel Whitson, Samuel Whitson, William Whitson, Brooks Whitson and Katie Anders; four great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 17, 2017 from 6:00 P. M. until the hour of service at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Thurman Sullivan and Reverend Brett Jones will officiate at the 8:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Tracy McLaughlin, Vicky Buchanan and Inez Chandler. Pallbearers will be Wade McCourry, Michael Bowman, Scotty Wilcox, Justin Wilcox, Marcus Wilcox, Todd Wilcox, Trey Whitson, Daniel Whitson, Samuel Whitson, William Whitson and Brooks Whitson. A committal service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2016 at 2:00 P. M. in the Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the Unicoi Funeral Home by 1:30 P. M. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Janie Whitson can be sent to The Pat Summitt Foundation, East Tennessee Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or donate online www.PatSummitt.org.

