Elizabeth King

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 P.M. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Mike Tyson and Rev. Gene Mermilliod officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers wil be Brett K. Stover, Gary Dault, Andrew Russell, Nathanial Dault, Will Russell and Greg Oliphant.

