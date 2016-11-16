Angel was born in Minot, ND and moved to Tennessee a few years ago. She loved her family, especially her grandson, Dusty. When she had time, she would shop online or play mahjong. She loved her pets, Toby and Skittles. Angel was attending Crossroads Christian Church with her son. She leaves behind her loving husband of 29 years, whom she hunted down. She supported her husband through his many military deployments. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, queen of the house, and she ruled with an iron fist.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Longie and Darlene Ehlers.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Rittenour; son, Daylynn Rittenour; daughters, Nicole Rittenour and Virginia Phillips; grandsons, Dustin and Tanner; granddaughters, Abby, Leesa, Arili and Cadence; sisters, Tammy Kovh and Melissa New; brother-in-law, William McGillivray; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bailey and Karon Cole; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, November 18, 2016 at 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM. The funeral service will follow with Tom "Batman" Winningham officiating. Interment will take place at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

