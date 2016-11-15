She was the daughter of the late Howard and Rena Gibson Hatfield.

She graduated from Gilbert High School, then went to work at the FBI, where she worked 37 years before retiring.

Wilma was a member of the Johnson City Church Of God. Wilma dedicated her whole life to serving God, teaching us all about faith and devotion.

In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Hatfield Blevins, Lula Belle Hatfield Callaway, and Kathy Lynn Hatfield; and her brothers, Virgil Lee Hatfield, Larry Hatfield, Darrell Hatfield, and Earl Hatfield.

Those left to love and cherish her memory are: her husband of 56 years, Mack Labon Caddell; sisters-in-law, Verna and Katrina Hatfield of Missouri and Loretta Hatfield of West Virginia; brother-in-law, Curtis Blevins of West Virginia; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family of Wilma Jean Caddell will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Thursday, November 17, 2016, at the Johnson City Church of God. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Rev. Bryant Collins and Rev. Bobby Merritt officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10 AM Friday, November 18, 2016, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Ministers, family, and friends are requested to meet at the Johnson City Church of God by 9:15 am Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Pastor Bryant Collins for his friendship and compassion. We are thankful that God has placed a shepherd like you in our life.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Johnson City Church of God Building Fund, PO Box 5417, Johnson City, TN 37602.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Caddell family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Caddell family. (423) 282-1521