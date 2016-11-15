Wanda White Niven

She was a talented vocalist who sang with the Annapolis Chorale, passionate animal advocate who rescued many pets, skilled gardener and recent devoted caregiver for Home Instead. Mrs. Niven enjoyed the performing arts immensely and was loved for her great sense of humor and joyful spirit. She was a loving wife and mother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: J. C. "Joe" White, Jr., and Johnathon White; two sisters: Geneva White Rochleau and Charlotte White.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband, Henry Niven; one daughter, Victoria Valton and husband, Christophe of Tucson, AZ; two brothers: Fred White of Kingsport, J. D. White and wife, Faye Howard White of Fort Worth, TX; one sister, Thelma Bradford White of Kingsport. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. A private committal service will follow in the Jobe Cemetery.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Niven to The Maryland SPCA (MDSPCA.org) and The Annapolis Chorale (liveartsmaryland.org)

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Niven family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Niven family. (423) 743-1380.