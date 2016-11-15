Wanda Cross Ratliff

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her sister, Arrie Lee Arowood, brothers: Jesse A. Cross, Jr., Alfred Cross, and Ralph Cross.

She attended Assembly of God Church, until she couldn’t due to her health. Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish Wanda’s memory include her husband of fifty nine years, W.D. “Dub” Ratliff, sons: Marcus Randel Ratliff and his wife Lisa, William David Ratliff and his wife Luann; sister, Pedita Cross, several nieces and nephews also survive, including special niece, Tammie Suder.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 from 6:00 PM until a Celebration of Wanda’s Life at 7:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor Harold McNabb officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 10:00 AM on Thursday. Active pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Ratliff family during this difficult time.