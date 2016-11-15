Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Murphy Temple Hensley; one brother, Earl Hensley; three sisters: Pauline Hensley, Ruby White and Hazel White.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories one step-daughter, Rosemary Lasher of Animas, NM; two brothers: Woody Hensley and wife, Anne of Elizabethton, Charles Hensley and wife, Peggy of Unicoi; one step-grandson, J. T. Lasher; one step-granddaughter, Shannon Lasher; two step-great grandsons: Patrick Lasher and Colton Allen; special friend, Gomer Hensley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 10:45 A. M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should assemble at the cemetery by 10:35 A. M. Thursday.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Hensley family.