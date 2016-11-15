logo

Robert E. "Cowboy Bob" Hensley

• Updated Today at 4:38 PM

UNICOI - Robert E. "Cowboy Bob" Hensley, age 84, 164 Fox Chase Lane, Unicoi, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2016 at the Hermitage Health Care. He was a native of Unicoi County but had lived in El Paso, TX for thirty years before moving back to Unicoi. He was a son of the late Charlie Buck Hensley and Ellen Rosa Ingle Hensley. Mr. Hensley retired as a Sargent from the United States Army in 1972. He completed two tours in Vietnam. Mr. Hensley was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Occupational Medal (Germany), National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal (1st and 2nd Award), United States Army Alaska Patch, Sharpshooter M-14, Missileman 1st Class, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, 2 Overseas Service Bars, Good Conduct Medal Bronze Clasp with 4 Loops. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans, Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge. Mr. Hensley attended Unicoi Church of God. He enjoyed dancing, swapping tales with friends and attending UT football games at Neyland Stadium. Mr. Hensley loved and cherished his family.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Murphy Temple Hensley; one brother, Earl Hensley; three sisters: Pauline Hensley, Ruby White and Hazel White.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories one step-daughter, Rosemary Lasher of Animas, NM; two brothers: Woody Hensley and wife, Anne of Elizabethton, Charles Hensley and wife, Peggy of Unicoi; one step-grandson, J. T. Lasher; one step-granddaughter, Shannon Lasher; two step-great grandsons: Patrick Lasher and Colton Allen; special friend, Gomer Hensley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 10:45 A. M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should assemble at the cemetery by 10:35 A. M. Thursday.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Hensley family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Hensley family. (423) 743-1380.