Mrs. Betty L. McKee

Mrs. McKee was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Harley & Thelma Huskins Howard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest McKee and a brother, Harvey Howard.

She was a member of New Victory Baptist Church.

Mrs. McKee and her husband were local business owners for many years.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Lori & Don Krigbaum, Jonesborough; son and daughter-in-law, Mike & Jenny McKee Johnson City; grandchildren, Tyler Baker, Atlanta, Josh Baker, Johnson City and April Baird Conklin Community; great-grandchildren, Brandon Burmeister and Hattie Marie Baker; brothers and sisters, Jim Howard, Junior Howard, Clyde Howard, Patsy Killion, Marie Hammett, Brenda Harris, Dorothy Walls Oliver and Harvey Howard, Jr.; and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Gloria Hall and Sarah Bowers for their love and compassion.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Thursday, November 17, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Jon Rogers officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, November 18, 2016 at Washington County Memory Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Northeast Tennessee Chapter 207 N. Boone St. Suite 1500 Johnson City, TN 37604.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Burmeister, Tyler Baker, Josh Baker and Bud McKee.

Condolences may be sent to the McKee family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821