Kenny was a lifelong resident of East Tennessee. He was the son of the late Claude and Barbara McInturff O' Quinn.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by three brothers; Robert, Jeff, and Allen O' Quinn.

Survivors include: his wife, Cordelia "Cat" O' Quinn; two daughters, Tiffany and Leslie O' Quinn of Nashville; three step-sons, Gary Collins Jr. of Elizabethton, Ronald Collins of Johnson City, and Kenneth Collins of Johnson City; one sister, Angela Morrison of Jonesborough; and several grandchildren, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

The family of Mr. Kenneth "Kenny" O' Quinn will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Thursday, November 17, 2016, at Morris-Baker. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Reverend Mike Richards officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 3 PM at Scalf Cemetery in Elizabethton. Funeral procession will leave Morris-Baker at 2:30 PM. Pallbearers will be Larry White, Allen Mashburn, Jay Pane, Cody Mashburn, Terry Powders, and Billy Heilman.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the O' Quinn family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the O' Quinn family. (423) 282-1521