Marvin Mayo (Muggs) Dunavent

The late Mr. Dunavent was a native of Washington County, and the son of the late Ben Dunavent and Vera Richardson.

Mr. Dunavent was a member of Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church. He was a US Army WWII Veteran, who also served with the Navy, and was also a member of the reserves, for 31 years. He retired from Leon Ferenbach, Inc.

Mr. Dunavent leaves behind, his beloved wife, of 51 years, Rilda Ann Dunavent; daughters, Marvene Hughes, Kim Freeman, and her husband, Mike, and Eva Shuffler; son, Marvin Shayne Dunavent, and his wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Josh Smith, Angel Rosenbaum, Hannah Hill, Conley Freeman, Desira and Katy Freeman, Jacob Shuffler, and Hunter Edwards; six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers; four sisters; and granddaughter, Danielle Marie Hughes.

The family would like to thank Signature Nursing Home, from the Bridge to Tulip Hall, and all staff. The one thing we want all to remember is Dad’s love for Christ. He was saved on April Fool’s Day, in 1969. Our dad would tell you this was his greatest accomplishment, in life. Thank you, dad, for the legacy you left behind; it will live on. We love and miss you.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, November 16, 2016 from 5-7pm, at Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church, 1245 King Springs Rd., Johnson City. The funeral service will follow visitation. Rev. K. Grindstaff, Rev. T. Jones, Mr. Dunanvent’s son, Shayne Dunavent, and Rev. J. Jones. Pallbearers will be Shayne, Mike, Josh, Jacob, Charlie, and Aaron. The graveside service will be held Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 1pm, at the VA Mountain Home Cemetery, in Johnson City. Family and friends are requested to meet at the church at 11:45am, to go in procession to the cemetery. Please call Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service with any questions (423-639-2141). Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.