Justin Lee Behrer

Justin grew up in Johnson City and attended Science Hill High School and ETSU. He had been living in California for the past year.

Justin was very intelligent and an avid reader. He loved to watch the history channel. Family and friends have often described Justin as hilarious, one of the smartest people they knew, and always uplifting to everyone around him. Above all else, Justin’s greatest love was his two gorgeous daughters.

Survivors include: two daughters, Paitience and Harmony Behrer (Johnson City); Parents, Lynn and Tracey Behrer and Linda and Charlie Gregory (all of Johnson City);

one brother, Chris Behrer and wife Hannah (Statesville, NC), one sister, Michelle Davis (Johnson City), four stepbrothers, Ben Elrod (Johnson City), Brad Gregory (Manassas, VA), Bryan Gregory (Saint Joseph, MO) and David Gregory (Johnson City); many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Financial Management Branch, National Institute on Drug Abuse, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 5102 Bethesda, MD 20892.

