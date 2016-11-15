James D. Simpson, Jr.

He was the son of the Late James D Simpson Sr. and Nena Crawford Simpson. In addition to his parents he was preceded by sons, Freddie Smith, Jerry & Jimmy Montgomery; three sisters, Kathleen Fields, Mary Neely, Nadene Marsh; a brother, Harold Simpson. Jim was of nondenominational faith. Jim was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and was a friend to everyone. He enjoyed Nascar racing, watching football, fishing and especially playing with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish Jim’s memory include his devoted wife of 37 Years, Jana; sons, Mark and his wife Beth, Jeff Simpson, Dennis Ledford, Jr and wife Carolyn; one daughter, Jennifer and husband Dean France; brother, Robert and his wife Joan; a sister, Ruby Wilmouth; grandchildren, Justin, Josh , Elizabeth & Heather Simpson, Jason and Mandy Montgomery, Deanna France, Neil Thomas Ledford, Allison Ledford and Jared Ledford.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to caregivers, Judy Bacon, B.J. Snodgrass and loving neighbors on Briarwood Drive. Caring therapists of Amedisys Home Health Services, Amedisys Hospice Care and VA Hospice.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 17 from 10:30 am to 12 noon in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon with Pastor Charles D. Byrd officiating. Military graveside will be at 1:45 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of James Simpson. www.grayfuneralhome.net