Elizabeth King

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Howard King, a long time educator in Sullivan County; two brothers, Clifford and Leon Testerman; and her parents, William Francis and Betty Byrd Testerman.

Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Carolyn King Jackson and husband, Tandy of Pulaski, TN, and Deborah King Stover and husband, Terry of Kingsport; six grandchildren, Tanya Russell and husband, Andrew, Carrie Dault and husband, Gary, and Brittany, Brett, Brooke and Bridget Stover; great-grandchildren, Will and Elizabeth Grace Russell, and Nathaniel, Alexander and Lauren Dault; sister, Jean Testerman Arnold; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 P.M. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Mike Tyson and Rev. Gene Mermilliod officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers wil be Brett K. Stover, Gary Dault, Andrew Russell, Nathanial Dault, Will Russell and Greg Oliphant.

