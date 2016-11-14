Robert Dale Brown

Dale worked in cable engineering for over 30 years and enjoyed riding motorcycles, vintage cars, and was a fan of NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt’s # 3 car.

In addition to his father, those left to cherish Dale’s memory include his daughter, Sorora Shaunte Brown and husband Nicholas Bigham of Palmetto, FL; a brother, Bryan Brown of Nashville, TN; a sister Denise Renee Dale of Marion, NC; and three grandchildren.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 from 11 AM - 12 PM in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Brown family during this difficult time.