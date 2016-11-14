logo

no avatar

Robert Dale Brown

• Today at 4:08 PM

Robert Dale Brown, 54, Kingsport, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2016. A native of Kingsport, he is the son of Robert Lee Brown and the late June Maude Roberts Brown.

Dale worked in cable engineering for over 30 years and enjoyed riding motorcycles, vintage cars, and was a fan of NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt’s # 3 car.

In addition to his father, those left to cherish Dale’s memory include his daughter, Sorora Shaunte Brown and husband Nicholas Bigham of Palmetto, FL; a brother, Bryan Brown of Nashville, TN; a sister Denise Renee Dale of Marion, NC; and three grandchildren.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 from 11 AM - 12 PM in the Sunset Room of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Brown family during this difficult time.