Preacher David Hutchins

In addition to his father, Mr. Hutchins is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents, Rev. Emory Lee and Margaret Nancy Potter.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, is his wife, Sarah “Ellen” Hutchins, Gray; daughter, Santana Presnell; son, Andrew Hutchins, both of Johnson City; two brothers, Danny Hutchins and wife Liz, Knoxville, James Hutchins and wife Karen; sister, Karen Moore and husband Harry, all of Gray; two nephews, Justin Moore and John Edwards.

The funeral service for Preacher Hutchins will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at Cherokee Community Independent Freewill Baptist Church, 476 Bill Bennett Road, Johnson City. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of the church.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 3:30 P.M. Thursday, November 17 from Washington County Memory Gardens, Johnson City. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Woodall-Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home at 3:00 P.M. to travel to the cemetery in procession on Thursday. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson & Dugger Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 108 W. Watauga Ave.., Johnson City, is serving the Hutchins family. (423) 928-6111.