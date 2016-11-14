logo

Mr. Kenneth Lane Loyd

• Today at 3:40 PM

Mr. Kenneth Lane Loyd, age 82, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mr. Loyd was born in Washington County and son of the late Walter L. Loyd, Sr. & Anna Mae Stafford Loyd. He was also preceded in death by a son, Randy Loyd, sister, Brenda Loyd Hays and two brothers, Walter Loyd, Jr. & Larry Loyd.

He was a member of Telford United Methodist Church.

Mr. Loyd was owner of Loyd’s Service Station for 50 years.

Survivors include a son, Timothy Loyd (Michelle); sister, Anna Loyd Graves; brothers, Jerry Loyd (Linda) and Daryl Loyd (Carol); grandsons, Derek Loyd (Jennifer), Caleb Loyd, Forrest Bowling and Kyle Bowling; mother of his children, Patsy Loyd; special friend, Jody Wenner; and several nephews and nieces.

Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Telford Cemetery with Rev. Jeremy Dykes and Rev. Michael Vaughn officiating.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for funeral expenses, c/o Anna Graves 206 Beartrack Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Loyd family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821