Mr. Kenneth Lane Loyd

Mr. Loyd was born in Washington County and son of the late Walter L. Loyd, Sr. & Anna Mae Stafford Loyd. He was also preceded in death by a son, Randy Loyd, sister, Brenda Loyd Hays and two brothers, Walter Loyd, Jr. & Larry Loyd.

He was a member of Telford United Methodist Church.

Mr. Loyd was owner of Loyd’s Service Station for 50 years.

Survivors include a son, Timothy Loyd (Michelle); sister, Anna Loyd Graves; brothers, Jerry Loyd (Linda) and Daryl Loyd (Carol); grandsons, Derek Loyd (Jennifer), Caleb Loyd, Forrest Bowling and Kyle Bowling; mother of his children, Patsy Loyd; special friend, Jody Wenner; and several nephews and nieces.

Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Telford Cemetery with Rev. Jeremy Dykes and Rev. Michael Vaughn officiating.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for funeral expenses, c/o Anna Graves 206 Beartrack Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659.

