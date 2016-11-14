Joe Campbell

He was a retired police officer from the City of Erwin, having spent 38 years in law enforcement. Joe enjoyed farming and was a member of Angus Association.

He was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and attended Limestone Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years: Phyllis Burgner Campbell; one son and daughter-in-law: Christopher and Rebecca Campbell of Chuckey; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Harold and Zelma Campbell, Johnny and Marie Campbell; six sisters and three brothers-in-law: Margaret Nave, Maxine Carver, Sue and Bob Gregg, Melinda and Jeff Pierce, Marlene and Charlie Ferguson, and Mary Bowman; sister-in-law: Jean Campbell; several nieces and nephews; very special aunt and uncle: D.H. and Betty Byrd; special friends, who were like family: John Roe, Bob Hooks, C.L. and Charlotte White, Sam and Jeanette Callahan, and Krissy Taylor, and a number of friends from Limestone FWB Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Learly Byrd Campbell; one brother: Jerry Campbell.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Limestone Freewill Baptist Church. The Rev. Tim Roach will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill U.M. Church Cemetery. The body will be taken to the church to lie in state thirty minutes before the service.

Active pallbearers will be Kent Harris, James White, Jerry Carr, Joe Callahan, Keith Tolley, and Alan Sherman. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Adult Sunday School Class of Limestone FWB Church.

The Campbell family wishes to express a special thanks to Dr. E.B. Smith and staff, and to the staffs of Johnson City Urology and Amedisys Hospice.