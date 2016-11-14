George was a native of Washington County. He was a son of the late Carl L. and Clara South Cade.

George was a US Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a construction worker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Orba Carr; former spouse, Mary Cade Hurley; and infant twin daughters, Christina and Earlina Cade.

Survivors include: three children, Marcia Draper and her husband Gary, Anita Foshie and her husband Michael, and William Cade and his wife Stephanie; his significant other of 36 years, Gail Edwards, and her children, Cathy Mangan, Angie Cook, and Kim Edwards; 17 grandchildren, Tim Draper, Justin Draper, Marcus Draper, Jamie Mitchell-Britt, Shelby Cade, Joshua Cade, Jimmy Mangan, Kristen Frye, John Cook, Savana Cook, Ross Edwards, Tara Brugger, David Curfiss, Branson Tipton, Skyler Tipton, Tristin Tipton, and Cassidy Tipton; 13 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; siblings, Mable Cade, Margaret Britt, Opal Carr, Sarah Edwards, Donald Cade, and Barry Cade; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The family of George M. Cade will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 pm Wednesday under the direction of Pastor Mike Owens. A committal service is scheduled for 12 pm Thursday, November 17, 2016 at Glenwood Union Church Cemetery in Jonesborough. Minister, family, and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 11:15 am Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Military honors will be accorded. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Johnson City Medical Center ICU, nurse Christy Draper at NHC HealthCare, and everyone who has offered care and support over the last few years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans of Washington County, 409 E. Market St., Johnson City, TN 37601.

