Charlotte M. Campbell

Survivors include One Son: Rev. Ronnie Campbell & wife Phyllis, Hampton. Her Grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Bufford and Amber (Nick) Vines. Her great grandchildren: Tyler & Mariah McQueen and Austin, Aidan & Hadley Vines. Her Brother: Richard Whitehead, Roan Mountain. Her sisters-in-law: Lou & Jackie Whitehead. Several nephews & nieces also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with her son Rev. Ronnie Campbell and Rev. John McCoury officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2016 in the Rittertown Baptist Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday will be: Austin Vines, Aidan Vines, Nick Vines, Bradley Whitehead, R.L. McKinney, John Rainbolt, Lester Rainbolt and Paul Nave. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Tyler McQueen, Robert Whitehead, Clifford Gobble, Ronnie Gobble, Johnny Bradshaw, Kenneth Byrd, Jack Ingram, Tim French, D.L. Stevens, Robert “Bobby” Rainbolt, Jim Matheson, John Matheson, Leonard Buckles, Jerry Buckles, and Dwayne Buckles. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. Vivian Clarke, Betty Lou Campbell (Life Care Center), and the amazing caregivers at the Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Home with special Thanks to Rev. John McCoury, Nancy & Barbara. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the home of her son & daughter-in-law: Ronnie & Phyllis Campbell. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Campbell to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, Tn. 38101-990 or the donor’s favorite charity. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial funeral chapel is serving the Campbell family