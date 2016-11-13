Mrs. Dorothy L. Garland Cullop

Mrs. Cullop was born in Greene County and grew up in Piney Flats. She was the daughter of the late Lorenzo Dow & Molly Pearl Crow Hawk. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William L. “Bill” Garland and second husband, C. Kenneth Cullop.

She was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and church family. She enjoyed her flower gardens.

Survivors include three sons, Billy Joe Garland, Jonesborough, Robert Lee Garland and Danny Carroll Garland, both of Johnson City; sister, Mildred Keys; brother, Chuck Hawk; grandchildren, Melanie Garland, Danny Garland II, Kelly Garland Speed, Ginger Leigh Cutshall and Beverly Grace Garland; great-grandchildren, Courtney Speed, Nick Speed and Cati Cutshall; and several nephews and nieces.

Memorial services will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at Jonesborough United Methodist Church with Rev. Karen Lane officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jonesborough United Methodist Church Youth Group 211 West Main Street Jonesborough, TN 37659.

