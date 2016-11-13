Herbert R. Lewis

Herbert was a United States Army Veteran, having honorably served during World War II. During this time, he had been stationed in Germany and Okinawa, Japan.

Like most men of his generation, Herbert was a proud farmer and had a special love for Bluegrass music. He was also a gifted mandolin and guitar player. He loved to travel and play music and could often been found at the nearest eatery on a Friday or Saturday night playing music with some of his closest friends.

Herbert had been a member of Midway Baptist Church of Butler, TN.

Those left to cherish Herbert’s memories include his wife of 74 years, Leta Grindstaff Lewis; daughter, Evelyn Dugger of Kingsport, TN; grandson, Layne Dugger and his wife Dianne; great granddaughters, who were Herbert’s pride and joy and who he always referred to as ‘The Greaties’, Reagan Dugger and Delaney Dugger, all of Windermere, FL; special niece, Linda Hollaway and husband Mack of Butler, TN; sister-in-law, Liddie Lewis of Johnson City, TN; special nephew, Earl ‘Sonny’ Lewis of FL; several more nieces and nephews and many special friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Greg Thompson and Chuck Morefield officiating. Graveside service and interment with military honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Carl Trivett, Earl Burchett, Ed Laws, Larry Grindstaff, Paul Ward, Doyle Tester. Honorary pallbearers are Greg Pope, Mack Hollaway, Earl Morefield, Ronnie Laws and Raymond Cress.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Herbert’s memory may be made to the Memorial Wall Fund, c/o Terry Reece, 123 Volunteer Lane, Mountain City, TN 37683. This wall is located at Ralph Stout Park, Mountain City, TN.

