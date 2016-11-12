Sadie Louise Dugger Vines

In addition to her parents, Sadie was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Vines; two brothers, Junior Dugger and Earnest Church; and a sister, Connie Feathers.

She was of the Baptist faith. Sadie was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed collecting antiques and cherished time spent with her family, especially during the holidays.

Those left to cherish Sadie’s memory include her husband of 56 years, Blaine Vines; son, Brian Vines and wife Judy; grandchildren, Whitney Pearson and husband James, and Matthew Vines; great-grandchildren, Cory Vines and Macie Grace Pearson; brothers, Frank Dugger, James Dugger, and Richard Dugger; and sisters, Anita Brown, Amanda Lewis, and Helen Dugger.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Caris Hospice and to Anita, Mary, and Sharon for their love and care shown to Sadie.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 from 5 PM until the Funeral Service at 7 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 11 AM at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.