Mr. Case attended Welcome Church of God. He retired from Lexcom Communications. Mr. Case was a loving husband, Daddy, and Pappaw. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Case was preceded in death by a grandson, Josiah Matthew Kearns.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Mary Ann Hughes Case; four daughters: Michelle White (Randall), Kimberly Danielle Case, Jennifer Joelle Kearns (Michael), and Billie LeAnne Smith (J. Scott); five grandchildren: Juliette, Joseph, Joshua, Andrew, and Jake.

A memorial celebration will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2016 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with the Rev. Michael Kearns officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Forsyth Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Welcome Church of God, 4844 Old US Hwy 52, Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Renal Staff and to the staff of Liberty HomeCare & Hospice Services.