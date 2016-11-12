logo

Mr. William Gerald "Bill" Case

RURAL HALL - Mr. William Gerald "Bill" Case, 71, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 8, 1945 in Washington County, TN to the late Juanita Holmes Case and William Leonard Case.

Mr. Case attended Welcome Church of God. He retired from Lexcom Communications. Mr. Case was a loving husband, Daddy, and Pappaw. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Case was preceded in death by a grandson, Josiah Matthew Kearns.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Mary Ann Hughes Case; four daughters: Michelle White (Randall), Kimberly Danielle Case, Jennifer Joelle Kearns (Michael), and Billie LeAnne Smith (J. Scott); five grandchildren: Juliette, Joseph, Joshua, Andrew, and Jake.

A memorial celebration will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2016 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with the Rev. Michael Kearns officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Forsyth Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Welcome Church of God, 4844 Old US Hwy 52, Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Renal Staff and to the staff of Liberty HomeCare & Hospice Services.