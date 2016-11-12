Mr. Delbert Udell Moore

Mr. Moore was a native of Washington County and the son of the late Hugh and Ethel Marie Lovegrove Moore, he was also preceded in death by his brother Cecil Moore.

Mr. Moore was an active member New Victory Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school for many years.

Mr. Moore was a United States Navy veteran.

Udell was an avid trout fisherman and enjoyed reading.

Mr. Moore retired as plant manager from Johnson City Bedding.

Survivors include his wife Delores Joanne Moore, one daughter Sharon Woods and husband Gary, son Stephen Moore and wife Nancy, Grandchildren, Michelle Arrowood, Robert Moore (Ali), Lindsay Lyon (Robert), and Holly Bridgeman (Brian); great grandchildren, Jordan Arrowood, Ezra Lyon, Brianne Bridgeman and Ivy Lyon; two nieces Judy Thurman and Jackie Moore.

Graveside service will be Tuesday November 15 2:00PM at McCarty Cemetery with Rev. Garland James officiating. Pallbearers will be Gary Woods, Stephen Moore, Robert Lyon, Donnie Shipley, Eddie Gillen, and Barry VanDelinder. Honorary Pallbearer J.D. Conley.

The family wants to thank NHC Healthcare and Caris Hospice for their care of Udell.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the McCarty Cemetery upkeep fund.

