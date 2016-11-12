Floyd P. Shell

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Buchanan and two brothers, Harry and Lester Shell.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sara Allen Shell of the home; two sons, Robert Allen and Rocky Allen and wife, Karen all of Erwin; two brothers, Bernie Shell of Johnson City and Lawrence Shell and wife, Alma of Unicoi; a sister, Gertrude Rice of Erwin; three grandchildren, Jessica Burleson and husband, Chris of Unicoi, Samantha Allen and Kayla Allen both of Erwin; two sisters-in-law, Mae Shell and Elouise Shell both of Erwin; several nieces and nephews; also his church family at New Life Tabernacle.

Funeral services for Mr. Shell will be conducted at 1:30 PM Thursday, November 17, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Larry Dugger and Pastor E.L. Wheeler officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2:30 PM with Dr. Mike Tittle officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Boone Dam VFW Honor Guard Detail. Unicoi County High School ROTC Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 12:30 until the service hour.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of the V.A. Hospital and the Johnson City Medical Center for the excellent care they provided. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245