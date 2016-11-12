Dolores O'Day Thomas

She is survived by her husband of 49 wonderful years, Charles Thomas; sons, Steven, Gregg and Bruce Flick; grandchildren, Mercy, Christine and Gregg Flick; several great grandchildren; and countless friends.

The family would like to thank all the staff at The Courtyards Senior Living for the loving care given to Dolores.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Monday, November 14, 2016, from 5:00 PM until a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City with Dr. Ron Murray, Dr. Tommy Hood and Mr. Tim Tapp officiating. Music will be under the direction of Nancy Beach and Michael Martin.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601. (423) 926-7121

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171)