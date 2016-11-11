Mr. Joseph Doss “JD” Lewis

Mr. Lewis was a Greene County native but lived most of his life in Washington County. His was the son of the late Joseph Franklin “JF” and Anna Holt Lewis; he was also preceded in death by his wife Edna Reed Lewis, and son Donald Lewis, and granddaughter Nancy Lewis.

Mr. Lewis was of the Baptist Faith. He was also a lifelong farmer.

Survivors include a son Billy Joe Lewis, Johnson City; daughters, Pat Kyker (LeRoy), Telford, Linda Babcock, Greeneville, and Joan Lewis, Limestone; grandchildren, Ann Bailey, (Jerry), Tammy Ford, Allen Kyker, (Penny), Tim Lewis, Rebecca Cutshall, (Warren), and Jolin Hawk, (Eric); great grandchildren, Tessa Rouse, (Dan), Kiaya Hopkins, (Robbie), Austin Hale, Addison Kyker, Lucas Hawk, and Lydia Hawk, Amber Hamilton, Ashley Strickland, and Eli Cutshall; sisters, Helen Kyker, and Margaret Jaynes; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mr. Lewis will be Saturday, November 12, 2016, they will receive family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, in Jonesborough

Graveside services for Mr. Lewis will be Sunday, November 13, 2016 1:00PM at Urbana Cemetery in Limestone with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family would like to give a special Thank You, to his caregivers, Marie Arrowood and Mable Dean.

