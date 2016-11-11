James Alvin Kyte Master Sgt. Ret.

ELIZABETHTON - James Alvin Kyte Master Sgt. Ret., 82, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, November 7, 2016 in the Hillview Health Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Verlin & Helen Stump Kyte. He was retired from the United States Air Force after 26 years of service. He served during the Vietnam Era. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Kyte, a son: Ronnie Kyte and a grandson, Gerrad Kyte.