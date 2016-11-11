James Alvin Kyte Master Sgt. Ret.

Survivors include a son: James Kyte. a daughter: Jada Peters. 5 Grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. Three Sisters: Phyllis, Barbara and Janet.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 12 noon Tuesday, November 15, 2016 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by Shaw Air Force Base, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Kyte family.