logo

no avatar

James Alvin Kyte Master Sgt. Ret.

• Today at 3:00 PM

ELIZABETHTON - James Alvin Kyte Master Sgt. Ret., 82, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, November 7, 2016 in the Hillview Health Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Verlin & Helen Stump Kyte. He was retired from the United States Air Force after 26 years of service. He served during the Vietnam Era. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Norma Jean Kyte, a son: Ronnie Kyte and a grandson, Gerrad Kyte.

Survivors include a son: James Kyte. a daughter: Jada Peters. 5 Grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren. Three Sisters: Phyllis, Barbara and Janet.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 12 noon Tuesday, November 15, 2016 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Military Honors will be provided by Shaw Air Force Base, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Kyte family.