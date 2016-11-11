Gerald Clifford Nordeen, Jr.

Gerald leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Darlene Crews Nordeen; three sons: John Crews and wife, Denise, Bainbridge, GA, Charles Crews, Erwin, Joseph Crews and wife, Andrea, Oklahoma City, OK; two uncles: Virgil Forrester and wife, Betty, Tulsa, OK, Earl Forrester and wife Lynn Ann, TX; one aunt, Melvina Schneider and husband, John, Tulsa, OK; five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 P. M. until the hour of service on Monday, November 14, 2016 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Ross Hughes will officiate at the 4:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Mr. Nordeen's cremains will be buried at a later date in the Lewis Cemetery, Spivey Mountain Community.

