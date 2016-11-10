Sally Church

A native of Bristol, VA, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Mary Elizabeth McCroskey.

She attended Tennessee High School. She worked as a beautician, for the Salvation Army, and owned her own dog grooming business for 21 years before she retired.

She was a beautiful person inside and out. She loved her family and her Lord and Savior. She was very active; she loved to bowl and was on the Senior Bowling League at Holiday Lanes in Johnson City. She also loved to play bridge and travel. She traveled to several countries and states throughout her life.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 39 years, Billy Joe “BJ” Church; her daughter, Rhonda Harris Stevens; and her sister, Mary Lou Hightower.

Those left to cherish her memory include: her granddaughters, Savannah Stevens and Cody Lynn Howington and husband Kevin; great grandchildren, Chloe Howington and Everett Howington; brother, Bob McCroskey and wife Margie; brother-in-law, Bruce Hightower; step-daughter, Connie Grissom and husband Fuller; her yorkie-maltese, Chauncey; and several other family members.

She is also survived by several special friends including: Janet Wylie and husband Paul, Nivia Arnett, Sue Graham, Margaret Miller, Lilly Hensley, and Diane Mitchell.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM Sunday, November 13, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:30 pm with Rev. Roy Yelton officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, TN. Honorary pallbearers will be: Alan Stevens, Joseph Smith, Dale Gates, Sean Wylie, and Rick Story.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Vickie, Deloris, Mike and Priscilla and all other staff at the Wellmont Hospice House. Thank you to Ashley Begley, April Kiser, Tammy Saras and Gia Celest at Specialty Select.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wellmont Hospice House, 280 Steeles Road, Bristol TN 37620.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Church family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Church family. (423) 282-1521