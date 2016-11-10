Maynard William Hale

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sonia Hamilton Hale; one daughter, Judy McKay; one granddaughter, Sherry McKay Castle; one sister, Mary Saylor; two brothers, Charles R.P. Hale and Abe Hale.

Mr. Hale is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Sherry Hale of Jonesborough; one son-in-law, John McKay of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Travis Hale, Holly (Jimmy) Moore, Jason McKay, Regina McKay, James McKay, Karen Barker, Tonda McKay; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 12, from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Gene Lasley officiating.

Graveside services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Gray Cemetery Pallbearers will be Darrell and Dale Hale, Jason and James McKay, Jake, Jimmy and Garrett Moore, Travis Hale and Alvin Saylor.

Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of Mr. Maynard Hale. www.grayfuneralhome.net