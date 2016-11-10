Jane Rogers Coleman

She leaves three children, Martha Anne Coleman, Katherine Coleman Lundy and John Paul Coleman, Jr., who will cherish her memory always. Jane sends an affectionate farewell to her sister-in-law, Virginia Coleman Johnson of Corinth, MS, and her brother-in-law, Jerry Mueller, of Jackson, TN. Sharing in her loving farewell are many nieces and nephews, special cousins, and friends both old and new, all of whom enriched her life in ways too numerous to mention.

Predeceasing her were her devoted and loving husband of 57 years, J. Paul Coleman; two sisters, Laura B. Wilhite and Martha E. Rogers; one brother, Samuel K. Rogers; other close family members and many dear friends.

Her treasured "second family", the staff who loved and cared for her for the past 11 years at Shannondale of Maryville, provided peace and comfort in her final days, for which we are deeply grateful. The happy life that Jane and Paul shared in the nearly 50 years they lived in Johnson City, a marvelous town that afforded them contentment and opportunity and brought close and enduring friendships, was a blessing beyond compare. May God keep her and love her as she has loved us.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Johnson City Children First Head Start Center, c/o UETHDA

301 Louis Street, Kingsport, TN 37662 or Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 on Jane's behalf.

A graveside service, which all are invited to attend, will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN, on November 11, 2016, at 1:00 PM.

