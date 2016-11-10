logo

Jane Rogers Coleman

Nov 10, 2016

Jane Rogers Coleman, died peacefully on November 10, 2016 at Shannondale of Maryville in Maryville, TN. She was born on June 27, 1922, in Knoxville, TN, to Lucy Keener Rogers and Bruce Taylor Rogers. Jane earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee and taught Home Economics at Lincoln Memorial University for several years before her marriage. She was a member of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City, TN, where she attended the Philosopher's Sunday School Class and was active in Women's Circle. She was a talented artist and seamstress and spent many happy hours drawing, sculpting and sewing. She was also a warm and gracious hostess, who took great pleasure in entertaining friends and family. She loved gardening and beautiful flowers and delighted in a fierce game of bridge. Her daughter, Katherine, and her beloved daughter-in-law, Cheryl Coleman, gave her perhaps the greatest joy of her life in four wonderful grandchildren, whom she loved absolutely: Lara Elisabeth Lundy, Rachel Caroline Coleman, Hannah Ruth Coleman, and Jennifer Lundy Berry. Jane's kindness and generosity were unbounded and love and forgiveness were her watchwords. Her optimism and resilience were extraordinary, even over the course of her final illness.

She leaves three children, Martha Anne Coleman, Katherine Coleman Lundy and John Paul Coleman, Jr., who will cherish her memory always. Jane sends an affectionate farewell to her sister-in-law, Virginia Coleman Johnson of Corinth, MS, and her brother-in-law, Jerry Mueller, of Jackson, TN. Sharing in her loving farewell are many nieces and nephews, special cousins, and friends both old and new, all of whom enriched her life in ways too numerous to mention.

Predeceasing her were her devoted and loving husband of 57 years, J. Paul Coleman; two sisters, Laura B. Wilhite and Martha E. Rogers; one brother, Samuel K. Rogers; other close family members and many dear friends.

Her treasured "second family", the staff who loved and cared for her for the past 11 years at Shannondale of Maryville, provided peace and comfort in her final days, for which we are deeply grateful. The happy life that Jane and Paul shared in the nearly 50 years they lived in Johnson City, a marvelous town that afforded them contentment and opportunity and brought close and enduring friendships, was a blessing beyond compare. May God keep her and love her as she has loved us.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Johnson City Children First Head Start Center, c/o UETHDA

301 Louis Street, Kingsport, TN 37662 or Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 on Jane's behalf.

A graveside service, which all are invited to attend, will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN, on November 11, 2016, at 1:00 PM.

