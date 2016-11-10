In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Anna Fair and a daughter, Mary Jo Fair. Those left to cherish his memory include three daughters, Kelly Fair and her boyfriend, R. C. Willis, of Elizabethton; Rebecca Fair, Elizabethton and Kathy Morris, Unicoi, TN.

A graveside service to honor the life of Mr. Benny Joe Fair will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, November 12, 2016 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be R. C. Willis, Sam Willis, David Rand, Keith Lynch and others selected from family and friends. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Everyone will meet at Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services at 11:15 A.M. on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Friends may call at Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services from 8:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 11, 2016. Friends may also call at the residence at any time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting out website at www.hathawaypercy.com.