Wilma Taylor Moffitt

Survivors include her children: Trina McIntyre and husband Robert and Gary Moffitt all of Johnson City, Vickie Watkins and husband Dewey and Tony Moffitt all of North Carolina. 13 Grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Two Sisters: Nora Grace, Watauga and Eileen Estep, Elizabethton. One Brother: Lee Taylor, Jr., Elizabethton. Several nieces & nephews.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Taylor Cemetery (Stoney Creek) with the Rev. Jim Chapman officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers will be: Cody Moffitt, Matthew Watkins, D.J. Watkins, Jacob Baird, Jordan Baird and Glen Owens. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Moffitt family