JOHNSON CITY - Wilma Taylor Moffitt, 79, Johnson City passed away Monday, November 7, 2016 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Lee & Ida Estep Taylor. She was retired from a Hosiery Mill in High Point, North Carolina. She was of the Free Will Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Moffitt, five sisters: Eva Lipps, Mary Lipps, Martha Peters , Clara Cole and Sallie Estep, a brother, Paul Davis.

Survivors include her children: Trina McIntyre and husband Robert and Gary Moffitt all of Johnson City, Vickie Watkins and husband Dewey and Tony Moffitt all of North Carolina. 13 Grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Two Sisters: Nora Grace, Watauga and Eileen Estep, Elizabethton. One Brother: Lee Taylor, Jr., Elizabethton. Several nieces & nephews.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Taylor Cemetery (Stoney Creek) with the Rev. Jim Chapman officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers will be: Cody Moffitt, Matthew Watkins, D.J. Watkins, Jacob Baird, Jordan Baird and Glen Owens. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Moffitt family