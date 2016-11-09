Ms. Betty Hicks Thomas

Ms. Thomas was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Charles & Irene Hicks. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sidney Hicks and Dennis Hicks, three sisters, Ruth Hicks Marshall, Dorothy Hicks King and Maxie Hicks McCourry.

Ms. Thomas was of the Baptist faith.

She was a Nurse’s Aide at Green Valley Development Center.

Survivors include a daughter, Teresa Thomas Bohannon, Johnson City; two grandsons, Brenden Bohannon and wife, Joy and Shawn Bohannon, all of Johnson City; great-grandson, Cormac Bohannon; and three great-granddaughters, Madalyn Johnson, Lauryn Johnson and Kristyn Johnson; one brother, William Hicks, Jonesborough; and many nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Hicks Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

