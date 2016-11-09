Jeanette Delores Cates Johnson

Survivors include her children: Sonia Teressa LeCroy and husband Clay, Spartanburg, SC and Claburn Johnson, Jonesborough. Three Grandchildren, Three Great Grandchildren. A Sister: JoAnn Broyles, Elizabethton.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2016 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Stout officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Verl Bowers and Butch Clark. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Johnson Family