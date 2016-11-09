logo

Jeanette Delores Cates Johnson

• Today at 4:13 PM

ROAN MOUNTAIN - Jeanette Delores Cates Johnson, 86, Roan Mountain, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2016 in the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a Carter County native. Jeanette was an Avon Sales representative for a number of years. She was a member of the Roan Mountain Eastern Star. Jeanette was a member of the Roan Mountain First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband: Dewart Johnson, August 26, 2005, her mother: Florence Cates and a sister: Dean Davis.

Survivors include her children: Sonia Teressa LeCroy and husband Clay, Spartanburg, SC and Claburn Johnson, Jonesborough. Three Grandchildren, Three Great Grandchildren. A Sister: JoAnn Broyles, Elizabethton.

Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2016 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Stout officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Verl Bowers and Butch Clark. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Johnson Family