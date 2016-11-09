Jane Barnett

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her aunt, Anna Dudley Wood Thompson.

She was employed as a secretary with the Johnson City School System for over thirty one years. Jane liked the holidays, performing yoga and Tai-Chi, going to the beach and swimming. She mostly loved spending time with her family. As a child, growing up, Jane enjoyed traveling around the world, as her father was in the Army. She cherished fond memories of all the locations where she lived including Korea.

Those left to cherish Jane’s memory include her husband of forty four years, Freddie S. Barnett, of Jonesborough, her daughters: Kimberly Alice Owens and her husband Chuck, of Jonesborough, Jennifer Lorraine Freemon and her husband John David, of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren: Rachel Owens, Isaiah Owens, Aedan Freemon, Corwin Freemon, and Benjamin Freemon; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, November 11, 2016 at Westminster Presbyterian Church from 1:00 PM until a Celebration of Jane’s life at 2:30 PM with Pastor Jim Richter officiating. Following the service at the church a Graveside and Committal Service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Jane’s grandchildren along with other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to either the Washington County Humane Society 2101 W Walnut St, Johnson City, TN 37602 or Gideons International - North Camp P. O. Box 3695 Johnson City, TN 37602.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Barnett family during this difficult time.