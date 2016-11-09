Brenda Gail Shuffler

She was a Christian and believed in her LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. She found great joy in her grandbabies and cooking for her family. Brenda was an extremely hard worker and had worked at American Water Heater for the past 6 years.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father Floyd E. Husley

Those left to cherish her memory are: her loving husband of 8 years, Samuel J. Shuffler; two daughters, Ashley Denise Smith and Vanessa Desha Fields; one son Maxwell Alexander Crawford; three grandchildren Blake Dalton Smith, Alexus Paige Smith and Cailey Grace Miller

The family will receive friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens from 5:00-7:00pm on Friday, November 11, 2016. The funeral service will follow with Pastor James Bowman, officiating. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens at 11:00 am.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.snydersmemorialgardens.com