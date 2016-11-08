logo

Velma "Ann" Howell

JOHNSON CITY - Velma "Ann" Howell, 79, Johnson City passed away Monday, November 7, 2016 at her residence. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Herman & Sudie Birchfield Moore. She attended Cloudland High School. Ann was a multi-talented person. She was an avid oil painter, loved to make floral arrangements, and Interior decorator. She attended nursing school in Ohio. Ann attended Happy Valley Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Howell, a daughter: Sandra Patrick, a sister: Dot Buck and two brothers: Jimmy, Charlie Moore.

Survivors include four sons: Danny Patrick, Jonesborough, Rick Patrick, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Gary Pohto, Johnson City and Eddie Phillips & wife Diane, Johnson City. Her Grandchildren: Shawn Patrick, Ricina Patrick, Gary Chase Pohto, Chase Guinn, Nathan Pohto and Brayden Phillips. Her Great Grandchildren: Eli Pohto, Gunner Pohto, Lilly Patrick and Caylin Patrick. Her Sisters: Helen & Ken Sluder of Unicoi, and Judy & Ken Shell of Roan Mountain. Her sister-in-law: Vivian Moore of Roan Mountain. Her special friends: Elma Thomas and Billie Sheppard.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Todd Wolfe, Minister officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2016 in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Chase Guinn, Nathan Pohto, Bryan Shell, Gary Justin Pohto, Brayden Phillips and Tim Moore. The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to Billie Sheppherd and Dr. Coyler. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. Thursday to go to the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Howell family