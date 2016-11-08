In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Howell, a daughter: Sandra Patrick, a sister: Dot Buck and two brothers: Jimmy, Charlie Moore.

Survivors include four sons: Danny Patrick, Jonesborough, Rick Patrick, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Gary Pohto, Johnson City and Eddie Phillips & wife Diane, Johnson City. Her Grandchildren: Shawn Patrick, Ricina Patrick, Gary Chase Pohto, Chase Guinn, Nathan Pohto and Brayden Phillips. Her Great Grandchildren: Eli Pohto, Gunner Pohto, Lilly Patrick and Caylin Patrick. Her Sisters: Helen & Ken Sluder of Unicoi, and Judy & Ken Shell of Roan Mountain. Her sister-in-law: Vivian Moore of Roan Mountain. Her special friends: Elma Thomas and Billie Sheppard.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Todd Wolfe, Minister officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2016 in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Chase Guinn, Nathan Pohto, Bryan Shell, Gary Justin Pohto, Brayden Phillips and Tim Moore. The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to Billie Sheppherd and Dr. Coyler. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. Thursday to go to the cemetery.

