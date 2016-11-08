I have fought a good fight I have finished my course I have kept the faith.

UNICOI (Formerly of Bakersville, NC) - Rabe "Ray" Byrd age 97 of Lauhren Rd, Unicoi TN, went home to be with the Lord Monday, November 7, 2016. He was a native of Mitchell County, NC and was a member of Beans Creek Church of Jesus Christ.

Rabe was a devoted Dad and Papaw. His love for his children and grandchildren was apparent in all he did, he worked tirelessly to teach his children about the Lord. Rabe passed his love of the outdoors and his knowledge of logging to his children and grandchildren. His family will always cherish the memories of sitting with Rabe and listening to his stories of the past. He captured the art of teaching lessons while telling stories that kept his audience captivated. His legacy of Christianity and devotion to family will serve as a model for the generation to come. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Unicoi County Hospital and Long term Care. Special thanks to Cheryl, Loretta, Trever, and Randy.

Survivors left to cherish his memory include: sons and daughter in laws; Charles and Betty Byrd, Eddie Lee and Janet Byrd, Daniel and Janice Byrd, David and Lisa Byrd, Wade Byrd and Paul Byrd, a daughter; Carolyn Gurley, brothers; Fred, Ed, and Billy Byrd, a sister; Ruby Davis, 26 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; Bill and Zora Renfro Byrd, wife; Blanche Street Byrd, sons; Bob Street, Jerry Byrd, Gibbs Byrd, daughter; Connie Byrd, granddaughters; Sabrina Byrd, Laura Street, great granddaughter; Bridgette Hughes, brothers; Rob, LC, and DL Byrd, and a sister; Matt Hartlub.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 8:00PM in Beans Creek Church of Jesus Christ, with G. B. Garland and Bob Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Interment will be Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 11:00AM at Roselawn Memory Gardens Johnson City, TN.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Byrd Family.