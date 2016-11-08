Mr. Homer White

Mr. White was born in Unicoi County and son of the late John & Marie Brummitt White. He was also preceded in death by grandson, Nathaniel Laws and a brother, Hobart White.

He attended Embreeville United Methodist Church.

Mr. White retired from General Shale.

Survivors include his wife, Patsy Lockner White, Erwin; daughters, Rhonda Mango and Carol Laws (Albert); granddaughters, Megan Mango, Allison Mango and Isabella Laws; grandson, Matthew Laws; sisters, Brenda Robinette (Buck), Mary Erwin (Jerry), Wanda Etheridge (Bill) and Kay Peterson (Jerry); brother, Kenneth White (Ruth); sister-in-law, Julia White; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Weatherly and Preacher Russell Wheeler officiating. Music will be provided by Vernon & James Story. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Thursday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Bumpass Cove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolence may be sent to the White family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821