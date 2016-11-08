Julia M. Whitson

Mrs. Whitson was born in Rising Sun, Indiana, a daughter of the late Ben and Grace Hilker.

She was of the Christian faith, devoted to her family and to helping others. She spent several years as a volunteer crafts instructor at the Johnson City Senior Center and enjoyed assisting residents at Appalachian Christian Village. Julia was also an accomplished seamstress with an inquisitive mind and a wide creative streak. Over the years, she pursued woodworking, oil and watercolor painting, mosaic tilework, stained glass, gardening and home repair projects. She was a natural “handywoman” who mastered whatever caught her interest.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Frank Whitson, Jr.; daughter, Taris Whitson; and son, Brad Whitson (Patti), all of Johnson City, TN; and grandson, Nathan Whitson (Laura), of Limestone Cove, TN. She also leaves two sisters, Juanita Stewart (Bob), of Cincinnati, OH, and Rosalea Webster, of Tell City, Indiana; and a brother, Everett Hilker (Sandra), of Cathlamet, WA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

The family wishes to acknowledge special caregiver, Tonya Ingle, in addition to hospice nurses and other support team members for their outstanding care. Heartfelt thanks to our helping angels, Nancy Ferrell, Mae Blevins and Patsy Bailey, for their loyal friendship and countless personal kindnesses in Julia’s last months.

At her request, Julia’s body will be donated for the advancement of science. A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions may donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Holston United Methodist Home for Children or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.