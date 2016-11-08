Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of fifty-seven years, Ronald Edwards, of the home; a sister, Delores Bolling, of Elizabethton; a nephew, David Ledford, of Elizabethton; a sister-in-law, Brenda Beta and husband Mark, of Lincolnton, NC; three brothers-in-law, Ted Edwards and wife Donna, of Unicoi, Harold Edwards and wife Marty, of Johnson City and Wayne Edwards and wife Betty, also of Johnson City; two sisters-in-law, Dean Edwards, of Limestone and Marsha Edwards, of Unicoi. Several aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive.

A service to honor the life of E. Lorraine Whitehead Edwards will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Terry Jones, Rev. Bob Campbell and Pastor Bill Greer, officiating. Music will be provided by the Keystone Trio. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, prior to the service on Thursday.

The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Randy Greer, David Carter, Nicholas Lyons, Ted Edwards, Harold Edwards, John Rouse, Bobby Rouse, Jim Rouse, Carl Roberson, and Joe Broyles. Honorary pallbearers will be fellow church members, cousins, friends and neighbors.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may donations to Keystone Freewill Baptist Church, 110 Bettie Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to friends who have come by, been there to help, the Johnson City Medical Center Staff and the staff of Life Care Center of Elizabethton.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, is serving the Edwards family. Office, 423-542-2232, Obituary line, 423-543-4917.