JOHNSON CITY - Deborah Sue Miller, age 62, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Deborah was a native of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Jim and Novada Curtis Wishon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Louise Rhymer and one brother, Fred Wishon.

Deb was a homemaker and she loved her family. She was a Christian, who loved Jesus and teaching her Sunday School Class.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of forty three years, Sanders Miller, of the home; two sisters, Dorothy Dye and Sue Smith, both of Johnson City; and three brothers, James Wishon, of Hampton, Gene Wishon, of Sulphur Springs, and Mark Wishon, of Johnson City. Several special nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Deborah Sue Miller will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2016 in the Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Johnson and Rev. Mark Potter, officiating. Music will be under the direction of the church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the church, prior to the service on Friday.

The graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 12, 2016 in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Seth Wishon, Jon Saylor, Jamison Saylor, Michael Saylor, Jacob Leonard, Chris Townson, and Johnny Smith. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 9:15 AM on Saturday, to go in procession.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, is serving the Miller family. Office, 423-542-22323, obituary line, 423-543-4917.