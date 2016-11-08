logo

Betty Latham Sammons

• Today at 4:48 PM

ELIZABETHTON - Betty Latham Sammons, 87, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016 in the Pine Ridge Care Center following an extended illness. A native of Youngstown, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Merrill Floyd and Bertha Slusser Latham. She had lived in Elizabethton since 1965. She along with her late husband Doran Sammons operated the Hole-In-the Wall hot dog stand for several years. She was also a LPN and was a houseparent at East Tennessee Christian Home. Betty was a member of the West Side Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Doran Sammons, two sisters: Geraldine Latham and Virginia Moore and two-step-sons: Richard & Pete Sammons.

Survivors include her Grandchildren: Beverly Bunting, Teddy Sammons and wife Ellen, Jan Martin & Husband Dave, Connie Andes, Rebecca Estep, Denise Sammons and Debbie Maupin & husband Michael. Her Daughter-In-Law: Doris Sammons. Her Great Grandchildren: Michael Bell, Makalla Gibson, and Michelle Odem. Three Great Great Granddaughters: Kaleecia Bunting, Kaydence Bunting and Kinahla Odem. Her Nephew: David Sanders & Wife Hazel, Her Nieces: Lynette Sheridan and Dorothy Jane O’Dell. Many great Nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Greg Key officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Andrew Odem, Jerome Odem, Teddy Sammons, Dave Martin, Michael Bell and Michael Maupin. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to her West Side Christian Church family and the Staff & Nurses of Pine Ridge Care Center. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Sammons family