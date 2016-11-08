Betty Latham Sammons

Survivors include her Grandchildren: Beverly Bunting, Teddy Sammons and wife Ellen, Jan Martin & Husband Dave, Connie Andes, Rebecca Estep, Denise Sammons and Debbie Maupin & husband Michael. Her Daughter-In-Law: Doris Sammons. Her Great Grandchildren: Michael Bell, Makalla Gibson, and Michelle Odem. Three Great Great Granddaughters: Kaleecia Bunting, Kaydence Bunting and Kinahla Odem. Her Nephew: David Sanders & Wife Hazel, Her Nieces: Lynette Sheridan and Dorothy Jane O’Dell. Many great Nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Greg Key officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Andrew Odem, Jerome Odem, Teddy Sammons, Dave Martin, Michael Bell and Michael Maupin. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to her West Side Christian Church family and the Staff & Nurses of Pine Ridge Care Center. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Sammons family