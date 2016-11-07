Rev. Everett “Jimmy” Sexton Sr.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Loraine Self Sexton of the home; a son, Wayne Sexton and wife, Rhonda of Johnson City; grandchildren, Pepper Dupkoski and husband, Brad of Jonesborough, Josh Sexton and wife, Amanda of Johnson City, Ginger Brown and J.T. Moore of Blountville and Matt Sexton and wife, Kelly of Gray; Great-Grandchildren, Asher Sexton, Alivia Sexton, Joslyn Brown, Jax Brown and Dayton Brown; a daughter-in-law, Trish Sexton and Chester Stapleton of Bristol; also several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Rev. Sexton will be conducted at 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 8, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Jon Fontanez officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 9, 2016 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Josh, Matt and Randy Sexton, Brad Dupkoski, Allen Self and Ricky Dugger. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Dugger and Phil McNutt. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be made online at mattsexton@comcast.net Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home. 423-928-2245