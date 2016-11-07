Otis Julian Leathers

Otis had worked as a hydraulic mechanic and was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed fishing, bear hunting and gardening.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of thirty seven years, Phyllis Louise Devore Leathers; his son, Jason Leathers and wife Adena, of the home; his daughter, Dana Matherly and husband Jonathan, of the home; three grandchildren, Holston Leathers, Kenton Leathers, and Jeremiah Leathers; one step grandson, Ethan Nidiffer; two sisters, Mignon Burton, of Rockford, IL and Yvonne Braden, of Canton, OH.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at his residence, 706 Hales Chapel Road, Gray, TN 37615.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Boones Creek Christian Church/ Youth Department, 305 Christian Church Road, Johnson City, TN 37615.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com