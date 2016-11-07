logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar

Mr. Jesse Paul “J” Nelson

• Today at 1:51 PM

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Jesse Paul “J” Nelson, age 55, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Cornerstone Village.

Mr. Nelson was born in York, PA and son of Evelyn Elaine Laird Chesser, Suffolk, Virginia and the late Emory Paul Nelson. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Debbie. He is now walking with them in Heaven.

He was of the Christian faith and loved gospel music.

In addition to his mother, survivors include a sister, Paula Walaszczyk (Robert); uncle, Gene Nelson; nephew, Adam Walaszczyk; and a niece, Tonya Campbell (Guy).

Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Ron Thompson officiating.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Nelson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821